Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 18,791 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,791 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,901,000 after acquiring an additional 426,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,321,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,499 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,382,000 after acquiring an additional 993,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,441,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,055,000 after purchasing an additional 729,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,696,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.38.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile



Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

See Also

