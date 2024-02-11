Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,347,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,719,000 after purchasing an additional 467,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,374,000 after purchasing an additional 272,691 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,267,000 after purchasing an additional 212,661 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,761,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

Oshkosh Price Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $111.89 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $115.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.23.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

