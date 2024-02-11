Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,216 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.08% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 17.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 70.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 41,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,115,000 after buying an additional 6,299,168 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Brookdale Senior Living

In related news, Director Marcus E. Bromley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $53,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,996 shares in the company, valued at $866,158.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $80,451. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of BKD opened at $5.51 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Brookdale Senior Living from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.95 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Further Reading

