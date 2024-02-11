Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 168 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,730,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,622,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,581,000 after acquiring an additional 373,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,278,000 after acquiring an additional 78,884 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,780,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,392,000 after acquiring an additional 34,901 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. William Blair started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $72.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average of $75.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $89.43.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 0.47%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

