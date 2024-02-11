Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 171 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,508,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 74.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,787,000 after buying an additional 1,215,662 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 680.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,460,000 after buying an additional 981,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 190.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,273,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,336,000 after buying an additional 834,324 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $71.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.64. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.68 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.81.

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $232,092.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,610 shares of company stock worth $798,404. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

