Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 182 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWBC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 17.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $69.41 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.27.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,108,100. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

