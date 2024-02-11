Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 202 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 83,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $710,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,585,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,581,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,581,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,752 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 5.5 %

Berry Global Group stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.01.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

