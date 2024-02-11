Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 259 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $3,100,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,510,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,983 shares in the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,757,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,000,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of US Foods by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 152,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 73,575 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USFD opened at $46.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.15. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $47.48.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 1.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USFD. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

