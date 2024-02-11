Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 259 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $3,100,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,510,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,983 shares in the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,757,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,000,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of US Foods by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 152,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 73,575 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
US Foods Stock Performance
Shares of USFD opened at $46.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.15. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $47.48.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on USFD. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.
US Foods Profile
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
