Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 261 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,629,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,021,000 after acquiring an additional 112,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,709 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,180,000 after acquiring an additional 77,540 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 61,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,500,495.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,552,862.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,082.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,836 shares of company stock valued at $7,950,127. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $51.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $52.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.72.

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

