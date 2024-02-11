Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 265 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $27,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 44.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average is $55.76. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.83%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

