Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 537 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $606,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $185.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.79. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.69 and a twelve month high of $186.58.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

