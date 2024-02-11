Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 64 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 652.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $204.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.45. Fabrinet has a one year low of $90.19 and a one year high of $229.02.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

