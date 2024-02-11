Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 685 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $960,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 373,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,762,000 after buying an additional 63,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $102.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $141.85.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total transaction of $820,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,229,599 shares in the company, valued at $719,200,508.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,165 in the last three months. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

