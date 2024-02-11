Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 99 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter worth $910,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total transaction of $676,899.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,332 shares of company stock valued at $31,166,722 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ZS opened at $254.93 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.51.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

