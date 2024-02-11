Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Terex were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 440.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.93.

Terex Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of TEX opened at $58.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.11. Terex Co. has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.80.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Terex had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Terex

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.