Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,630 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

SHG opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $33.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SHG. StockNews.com cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

