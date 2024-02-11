Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on BARC. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.01) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 247.60 ($3.10).
In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £105,882.92 ($132,735.26). In other news, insider Nigel Higgins bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £278,000 ($348,501.94). Also, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £105,882.92 ($132,735.26). Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
