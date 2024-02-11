Silicon Motion Technology’s (SIMO) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SIMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Monday, January 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.57.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $68.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.03. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $95.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 125.95%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,250.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 819,289 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $41,989,000 after buying an additional 758,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $72,754,000 after buying an additional 707,765 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 942.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 761,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $54,750,000 after buying an additional 688,800 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 771.4% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after buying an additional 673,278 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at $32,024,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

