Similarweb (SMWB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Similarweb stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. Similarweb has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMWB. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Similarweb by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Similarweb by 539.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Similarweb during the second quarter valued at $103,000.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Wednesday.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

