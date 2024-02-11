Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SIX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.92.

SIX stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 2.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 16.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,623,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,971,000 after buying an additional 1,613,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,841,000 after acquiring an additional 483,965 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.9% in the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,468,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,536,000 after purchasing an additional 668,986 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 73.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,287,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,244,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,156,000 after purchasing an additional 362,407 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

