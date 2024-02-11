Smith & Nephew’s (SN) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,150 ($14.42) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.80) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,248 ($15.64) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,600 ($20.06) to GBX 1,500 ($18.80) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,361.60 ($17.07).
In related news, insider Deepak Nath sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,001 ($12.55), for a total value of £19,629.61 ($24,607.76). Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
