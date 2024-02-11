Smith & Nephew’s (SN) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,150 ($14.42) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.80) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,248 ($15.64) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,600 ($20.06) to GBX 1,500 ($18.80) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,361.60 ($17.07).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 0.8 %

Insider Activity

SN opened at GBX 1,092.50 ($13.70) on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of GBX 887 ($11.12) and a one year high of GBX 1,316.75 ($16.51). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,073.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,046.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5,462.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.19.

In related news, insider Deepak Nath sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,001 ($12.55), for a total value of £19,629.61 ($24,607.76). Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.