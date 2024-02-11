SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Up to $1.95

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $2.03. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 8,435,078 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $558.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In other news, insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $37,569.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 557,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,049. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 23,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $50,806.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 775,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $37,569.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 557,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,049. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,504 shares of company stock worth $412,708 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 158,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 71,750 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

