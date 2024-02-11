Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $86.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $83.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SPB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Spectrum Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

NYSE:SPB opened at $85.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.48. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $692.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Spectrum Brands news, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 145,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,670,097.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David M. Maura bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,006.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,670,097.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 53.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 34.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

