Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,132 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $89.41 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $92.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.99.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.00%.

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $4,890,942.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,156.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at $54,025,763.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $4,890,942.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,156.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,994 shares of company stock worth $6,547,701 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

