Spire Wealth Management Takes $159,000 Position in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Artivion by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Artivion by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Artivion by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Artivion by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Artivion by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artivion Stock Performance

Artivion stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.56 million, a P/E ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23. Artivion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Artivion news, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $36,431.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 105,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,086.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Artivion news, VP John E. Davis sold 13,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $244,116.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,194. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $36,431.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 105,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,086.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $936,212 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

