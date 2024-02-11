Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Position Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,494 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 25,286 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $96,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the third quarter worth $42,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Trading Up 0.2 %

SPLK opened at $154.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 367.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $154.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Splunk

Splunk Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.