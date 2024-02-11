SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.07% of SS&C Technologies worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

SSNC opened at $60.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.46. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $63.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.38.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSNC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

