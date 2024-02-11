Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,466,000 after purchasing an additional 833,215 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,286,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter valued at about $22,644,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth about $24,363,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 55,818.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 445,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,697,000 after acquiring an additional 444,871 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.47. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $55.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -974.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

