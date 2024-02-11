Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.20.
Several equities analysts recently commented on SRCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stericycle
Institutional Trading of Stericycle
Stericycle Stock Performance
Stericycle stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.47. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $55.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -974.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.08.
Stericycle Company Profile
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.
Featured Articles
