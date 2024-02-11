Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Stingray Digitl in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

