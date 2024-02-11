StockNews.com Downgrades AMETEK (NYSE:AME) to Hold

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AME. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $168.50 on Friday. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $131.52 and a 1 year high of $168.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 643.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,558 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 39,681.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,765,746,000 after purchasing an additional 870,060 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

