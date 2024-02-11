StockNews.com Downgrades Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) to Hold

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Nelnet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Nelnet in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NNI

Nelnet Stock Up 1.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nelnet

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $89.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 44.25 and a current ratio of 44.25. Nelnet has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $101.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNI. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 31.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nelnet by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nelnet

(Get Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.