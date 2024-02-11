StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Shares of CPRI opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. Capri has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average is $49.35.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Capri by 252.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Capri by 789.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

