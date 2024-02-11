StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

NYSE:FUN opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.42. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $47.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 355.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

