StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Shares of XELB opened at $1.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 103.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

About Xcel Brands

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XELB. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Xcel Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 14.1% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.