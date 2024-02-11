SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Gap Up to $6.34

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.34, but opened at $6.58. SunCar Technology Group shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 75,041 shares trading hands.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $621.25 million and a PE ratio of -40.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

