Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 377,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $103,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 536.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SMCI. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.88.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 6.1 %

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $740.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $380.34 and its 200-day moving average is $312.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.61 and a 1 year high of $745.17. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 20,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $5,043,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,362 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,352 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.