Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 81 ($1.02) target price on the stock.

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance

Supermarket Income REIT stock opened at GBX 75.90 ($0.95) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £948.75 million, a PE ratio of -632.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.28. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 69.50 ($0.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 99.80 ($1.25). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 82.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81.

Supermarket Income REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Supermarket Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently -5,000.00%.

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

