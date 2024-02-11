Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,587,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $18,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 27.1% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $928,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,766.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,766.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Schoels bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares in the company, valued at $611,867.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 186,310 shares of company stock worth $775,627 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

NYCB stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.42%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

