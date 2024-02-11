Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Raised to $135.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYNA. StockNews.com downgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Synaptics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.36.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $67.73 and a 52-week high of $129.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.26 and its 200-day moving average is $97.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $93,553.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,816.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Synaptics by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Synaptics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Synaptics by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

