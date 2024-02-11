Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $105.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.36.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $67.73 and a 1 year high of $129.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Synaptics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $93,553.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,816.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 64,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 40,331 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,573,000 after acquiring an additional 94,015 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

