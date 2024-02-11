Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,709,107 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,904 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $103,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,536,000 after acquiring an additional 170,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,655,000 after acquiring an additional 228,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,502,000 after acquiring an additional 941,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,784,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,994,000 after acquiring an additional 35,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,717,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,588,000 after purchasing an additional 39,915 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNV stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $488.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.60 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,017 shares of company stock valued at $934,302. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.