Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,168 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,536,000 after buying an additional 170,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,655,000 after buying an additional 228,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,502,000 after buying an additional 941,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,784,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,994,000 after buying an additional 35,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,717,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,588,000 after buying an additional 39,915 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “inline” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $488.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.60 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,072.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,072.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,017 shares of company stock valued at $934,302 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Stories

