T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) PT Raised to $94.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

Shares of TROW opened at $106.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

