T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) PT Raised to $94.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TROW. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $106.33 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average of $105.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,043 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 8,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

