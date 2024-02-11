Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $188.00 to $180.00. The stock had previously closed at $169.60, but opened at $154.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software shares last traded at $156.04, with a volume of 1,463,159 shares trading hands.

TTWO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.57.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 75,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $1,620,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

