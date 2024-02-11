Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Insider Sells $53,857.28 in Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) insider Adam Crystal sold 4,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $53,857.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Tango Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ TNGX opened at $12.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.95. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $13.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.66.
Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 266.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
