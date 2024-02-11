TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Shares Gap Down to $9.17

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.17, but opened at $8.60. TELUS International (Cda) shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 190,841 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.54.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $686.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.01%. TELUS International (Cda)’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

