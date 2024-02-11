Terex (NYSE:TEX) Shares Gap Down to $64.35

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $64.35, but opened at $60.50. Terex shares last traded at $59.39, with a volume of 242,320 shares traded.

TEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.93.

The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average is $55.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David A. Sachs bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Terex by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 342,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,665,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 514.9% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

