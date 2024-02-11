Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.07% of Ternium worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 762,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after acquiring an additional 231,034 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Ternium by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,715,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,466,000 after purchasing an additional 291,825 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ternium by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,555,000 after purchasing an additional 316,432 shares in the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TX opened at $37.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.63. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

