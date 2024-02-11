Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Truist Financial

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $166.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TXN. KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.89.

TXN stock opened at $162.40 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.01 and a 200-day moving average of $161.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

